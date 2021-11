Meals on Wheels San Diego County desperate for volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meals on Wheels is in dire needs of volunteers to help deliver meals to folks in need all over San Diego County.

Chequita Falls, South County Service Center Manager for Meals on Wheels San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the need for volunteers.

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit www.meals-onx2;wheels.org/volunteer