Meals on Wheels San Diego County in desperate need of volunteers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Meals on Wheels is in dire needs of volunteers to help deliver meals to elders in need all over San Diego County.

Chequita Falls, South County Service Center Manager for Meals on Wheels San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the need for volunteers.

Falls described the organization’s need spiking 50% since the pandemic hit.

They need volunteers for at least once a month, for about 1-3 hours.

For more information on how you can volunteer, visit www.meals-on-wheels.org/volunteer or email volunteer@meals-on-wheels.org.