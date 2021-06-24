Meals on Wheels San Diego County ready to get back to pre-pandemic operations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For 60 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has fought malnutrition and loneliness, two of the biggest threats to the well-being of homebound seniors.

The organization’s volunteers provide much more than meals, they ensure homebound seniors are OK.

Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered nearly 600,000 meals throughout San Diego County – a 50% increase in the number of clients served. Currently, the organization has 2,000 clients countywide.

To make this possible, nearly 3,300 volunteers were needed. The help provided resulted in more than 104,000 hours donated and 636,656 miles driven to reach seniors in need. Frequently, a Meals on Wheels San Diego County volunteer may be the only person our clients see all day, providing human contact and a safety net of compassion and conversation, particularly for those seniors living alone, means the world to the organization’s seniors.

President & CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, Brent Wakefield, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they are adjusting back to pre-pandemic operations.

