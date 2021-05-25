Meals on Wheels San Diego County seeks South Bay volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For nearly half a million seniors in San Diego County, receiving meals at home can help ensure their health, safety, and well-being.

Meals on Wheels San Diego County is seeking volunteers with special attention to those who can deliver meals to clients in South Bay San Diego.

“Our volunteers are the lifeline of this organization and they have been phenomenal this last year during the pandemic,” says Brent Wakefield, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels San Diego County. “But with increased client needs we have not been successful in finding enough volunteers to help service South Bay. If you have been thinking about donating your time, please consider helping us reach this underserved region.”

Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered nearly 600,000 meals throughout San Diego County. To make this possible, nearly 3,300 volunteers were needed. The help provided resulted in more than 104,000 hours donated and 636,656 miles driven to reach seniors in need.

The organization currently serves approximately 2,000 clients each month and needs more volunteers to meet this demand – and to provide a critical link to more support for isolated seniors.