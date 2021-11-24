Meals on Wheels San Diego delivers on Thanksgiving to seniors in need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In San Diego, one in 10 seniors experience hunger and almost half of the city’s seniors live alone.

Meals on Wheels delivers food to San Diego seniors often, and now they’re gearing up for Thanksgiving Day deliveries.

Brent Wakefield, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the Thanksgiving Day operation.

Wakefield described that they will be delivering meals to East County residents with a dozen vintage trucks from “Pickups Limited San Diego Chapter.”

The AARP has found that isolation affects more than eight million older adults and that the physical health risks of loneliness are damaging.

To volunteer for Meals on Wheels, click here.