Meals on Wheels San Diego desperately seeking volunteers to help for the holiday season





MISSION HILLS (KUSI) – “Meals on Wheels” is hoping more volunteers will help deliver meals to clients throughout the county this holiday season.

Due to the pandemic, it has been difficult to find enough volunteers to help with service at ALL its meal centers.

Many of the organization’s clients are seniors who have been staying at home to avoid contracting COVID-19, but need meals delivered to them.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Mission Hills with more on how the community can help.

What does it take to volunteer for delivering meals? Click here.

Fill out this online form to volunteer for Meals on Wheels.