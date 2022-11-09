Measure A Cannabis Tax maintains lead in polls





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as vote counting from Tuesday’s election continued, with 306,383 yes votes and 227,517

no votes. The county Registrar of Voters estimates there are still 500,000 ballots to be counted.

If passed, the measure will impose tax rates of 6% for retail outlets, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, 3% — or $10, which can be adjusted for inflation — per canopy square foot for cultivation, and 4% for other businesses.

The county tax would not apply in cities that already impose a tax on marijuana businesses.