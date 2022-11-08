Measure B: The trash tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans will decide today whether a new trash fee can be imposed for certain homes in the city.

Measure B’s passage would allow the City Council to adopt a monthly fee for single-family homes and multi-family complexes with up to four residences on a single lot.

The measure does not impose a fee on its own, and such a fee would require a study to determine the city’s costs to provide the services, as well as City Council approval.

Supporters say the measure would end a system that allowed a benefit for certain residents, while those living in apartments or condos have to pay for private haulers.

According to the ballot argument in support of the measure, its passage would “fix this broken and unfair system so San Diego can start delivering better services for all of us, like bulky item pickup and free replacement of broken trash bins.”

Opponents say homeowners already pay for trash pickup through property taxes and thus would be charged twice for the same service if Measure B passes.

“San Diegans already have one of the highest cost of living burdens in the nation and we should not be adding to the existing burdens of working families with this costly garbage tax,” opponents said in their ballot argument.