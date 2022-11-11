Measure B Trash Tax remains a tossup as ballots are counted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, the measure was behind by roughly 1% point. The county Registrar of Voters estimates there were still 400,000 ballots to be counted.

Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego City Councilman and chair of the conservative political action committee Reform California, said he was confident the voters had stopped Measure B in Tuesday’s election.