Measure C: No compromise, no common sense

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet.

This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure in the area. Many are upset by the lumping of Midway in with coastal areas, two very different landscapes that deserve different regulations.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in the Midway District with details on the measure and how it would impact San Diegans.