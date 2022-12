Measure C “yes” votes take lead in polls

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure C “yes” votes took a two point lead as of Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after Election Day.

Measure C would raise building height limits in the Midway District and allow for the area to be redeveloped with business and affordable housing in mind.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live in Midway to discuss the details of this measure.