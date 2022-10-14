Measure D: Protecting San Diego Infrastructure Funding

“CITY OF SAN DIEGO—Would amend the San Diego Municipal Code to allow the City of San Diego to use project labor agreements (PLA) on construction projects and make the City eligible for state funding and financial assistance. Measure D requires a simple majority (50% + 1) to pass.

Fiscal Impact: Given uncertainty regarding potential PLA impacts on overall project costs, the measure not mandating PLA use, and the unknown magnitude and number of future projects using PLAs, the fiscal impact of potentially adopting PLAs on future projects cannot be reasonably projected.”

—https://www.californiachoices.org/