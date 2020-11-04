Measure E expected to pass, removing 30-foot height limit in the Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Measure E and Proposition 22 are both expected to pass.

Measure E changes the development regulation for San Diego’s Midway District. Once passed, the measure will remove the 30-foot height limit on buildings.

Proposition 22 essentially exempts “gig-company” workers from AB5, allowing them to work as independent contractors.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live outside the sports arena with more information on what Measure E will mean to San Diego.