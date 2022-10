Measure H allows city to place child care centers on parkland

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Current San Diego legislation prevents child care centers on city parkland.

Raul Campillo with District 7 says passing Measure H on Nov. 8 will allow child care options to expand, which will address the child care shortage that is currently ongoing in San Diego.

Councilmember Raul Campillo joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to discuss his perspective on why Measure H will benefit San Diegans.