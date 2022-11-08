Measure H: Using parkland for child care infrastructure





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure going before voters today would allow San Diego to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services.

Measure H would address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who say the measure would amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.

A recent study found that 42 San Diego recreation centers would meet the requirements for child care, if Measure H passes.

Supporters say more than 74,000 children under age 5 in the San Diego region lack access to licensed care and the availability of such care has dropped off dramatically over the past few years.

Opponents have noted some uncertainty with the measure placing the approval of such facilities in the hands of one official, described as the city manager in the measure, which would effectively be the mayor.

