Measures C & D aim to reform San Diego Unified School District board





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are two measures on the 2020 ballot that involve the San Diego Unified School District and the power of their school board.

Measure C would change who gets to vote the school board members into office. The Measure would amend the San Diego City Charter to establish district-only elections. Currently, SDUSD is split into five sub-districts.

When voting for board representatives in the primary, only sub-districts can vote for their representative, but in the general election, all voters in the district can vote for all the sub-district reps.

If passed, Measure C would only allow sub districts to vote on their representative in both the primary and general election.

The other measure concerning SDUSD is Measure D.

Measure D would change how San Diego Unified School Board members can be removed from office. It would create a process under city laws to remove elected officials for cause, or to fill vacancies.

If passed, board members would decide if there is cause for removing another member, then voters would get to decide whether or not to remove the person from the board.

So, these two measures can potentially change the way the San Diego Unified School Board will operate in the future.

As SDUSD schools remain closed, these Measures have become extremely important for parents concerned with the way the district has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the San Diego Unified School Board, John Lee Evans, joined KUSI News to discuss the ballot measures and what the proposed changes would mean for the district.

Furthermore, former SDUSD Trustee Scott Barnett joined KUSI News after John Lee Evans to explain his opposition to Measure C.

Barnett’s interview is below:

San Diego Unified School District – Measure C:

Charter amendment: district-only elections for school board members.

Shall the Charter be amended to change the process for electing School Board members in the San Diego Unified School District, by providing that voters in individual sub-districts nominate and elect their representative in both the primary and general elections, rather than the current system in which candidates are nominated in individual sub-districts in the primary but advance to a general election in the entire School District? https://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/election/4182-Nov-2020/Measures/Measure_C.pdf

FROM BALLOTPEDIA:

A “yes” vote supports establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections rather than running by sub-district in primaries but being elected by the entire district in the general election.

A “no” vote opposes establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections, thereby leaving provisions establishing that board candidates run by sub-district in primaries but are elected by the entire district in the general election.​

San Diego Unified School District – Measure D:

Charter amendment: procedures to remove school board members for cause and to fill vacancies.

Shall the City Charter be amended to include the office of School Board member from the San Diego Unified School District under City laws that address removal of elected officials for cause, filling vacancies in elected office, and succession to office? https://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/election/4182-Nov-2020/Measures/Measure_D.pdf

FROM BALLOTPEDIA:

​A “yes” vote supports amending the city charter to add San Diego Unified School District board members under the city’s rules for removing elected officials for cause and filling the vacancies.

A “no” vote opposes amending the city charter to add San Diego Unified School District board members under the city’s rules for removing elected officials for cause and filling the vacancies.