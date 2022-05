Meb Keflezighi joins KUSI to talk about the Carlsbad 5000





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s the 36th edition of the world famous race, the world’s fastest 5K, The Carlsbad 5000, starting early Sunday morning and running all day long.

With ocean views, plenty of food and drink, and all it’s missing is YOU!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Brandon Stone spoke with Running Legend, New York and Boston Marathon Winner, San Diego High Alumni, Meb Keflezighi.