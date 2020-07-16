Meb Keflezighi urges participation for the virtual Bike For Humanity II

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bike For Humanity II is a virtual bike ride where people can ride for up to two hours on their own wherever they’re at or live.

Funds raised thru this Virtual Ride will support Free Bikes 4 Kidz, No Kid Hungry, The Rex Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Riders can register at BikeForHumanity.com and can participate for FREE or make a contribution and receive some great Bike for Humanity merch, including T-shirts, Medals and more.

Meb Keflezighi, Bill Walton and Dean Karnazes are some of the celebrity participants.

For people who do ride on the 25th, they can post pictures and videos on social media and tag #BikeForHumanity. Bike for Humanity I on April 25 had several thousand riders and raised more than $100,000.

Meb Keflezighi shared details on the virtual bike ride on Good Morning San Diego.