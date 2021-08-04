Medical examiner’s timeline doesn’t match sheriff’s investigation: Rebecca Zahau

The family of Rebecca Zahau believes her case was never given proper investigation. They are suing the San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore for documents involved in that case. The family also wants the medical examiner to change the cause of death from suicide to undetermined. Family attorney Keith Greer has also made a formal request for another agency to look at the investigation.

On the morning of July 13, 2011, at 6:44 a.m., Adam Shacknai called 9-1-1 reporting a woman hanging naked from a second story mansion. Coronado Fire Department personnel responded to find the body of Rebecca Zahau.

The autopsy report notes first responders felt rigor mortis in her jaw, no other areas were checked, and advised CPR be halted. Rebecca was declared dead at 6:48 a.m.

Adam is the brother of Rebecca’s boyfriend Jonah Shacknai. During Adam’s interview with the sheriff’s detectives, he said Rebecca’s hands were bound tight and he had to loosen the bindings to take her pulse.

In the medical examiner’s report, Dr. Jonathan Lucas said the right hand could be slipped out and removed. When he testified in the civil trial after the family sued Adam for wrongful death, Dr. Lucas said he had no knowledge of anyone loosening the bindings.

The medical examiner arrived on scene 12 hours after Rebecca’s body was found. Dr. Lucas testified Rebecca could have died 10-12 hours before she was found at 6:44 a.m. The sheriff’s investigation does not fit that timeline.

The sheriff’s investigators have said that Rebecca committed suicide after getting a phone call from her boyfriend at 12:50 a.m. That’s less than six hours before her body was found, which doesn’t include the prep and execution of the scene.

Adam said he stood on a broken table to reach over the body and cut her down. The ME’s report shows that because of the weight on the rope, the body was 26 inches off the ground. At 5-11’, Adam would have been nearly 9’ high to cut down a body only 2’ from the ground.

The family contends some documents may have answers to fill-in the timeline and the sequence of events the night Rebecca died. The court can decide to waive protection and release all documents for review. The case will be heard in October.