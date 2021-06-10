MedRxiv Study: Hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased COVID survival rate by almost three times

A new study published by MedRxiv found that hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments in patients increased COVID survival by almost three times.

The study “looked at 255 COVID19 patients who required invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) during the first two months of the US pandemic. Through comprehensive, longitudinal evaluation and new consideration of all the data, we were able to better describe and understand factors affecting outcome after intubation.”

As you know, former President Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID, and was shunned by Dr. Fauci and the mainstream media for doing so. Trump told the world he even took hydroxychloroquine himself, and urged Americans to speak with their doctors.

“I started taking it, because I think it’s good,” Trump said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.” He dismissed reports of side effects, saying, “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.”

Once again, it turns out Trump was right.

Former President Donald Trump even tweeted about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine on March, 21, 2020, the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Examiner summarized the MedRxiv study, saying it found “that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.”

The study concluded the researchers found, “that when the cumulative doses of two drugs, HCQ and AZM, were above a certain level, patients had a survival rate 2.9 times the other patients.”

It was conducted by Saint Barnabas Medical Center in New Jersey on 255 patients.

KUSI interviewed various doctors who supported using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment amid the coronavirus. Dr. Brian Tyson from El Cajon, Dr. Simone Gold, and Dr. Jeff Barkey.

On the other hand, the unelected San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten urged county residents to avoid hydroxychloroquine treatments for COVID-19, stressing that there was no known cure for the illness. After President Trump touted the drug, Wooten was clear, “we are not recommending this medication,” she said.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, agreed. “This particular drug is not FDA indicated for this use,” he said. “There’s no evidence of any specific drug that has any specific efficacy at this time.”

Dr. McDonald emphasized the importance of the drug not being FDA approved, but at the same time, he urges everyone to get vaccinated, and the vaccine is not FDA approved.

Their answers about the drug from April 7, 2020, is below:

RELATED STORY: San Diego County advises against hydroxychloroquine as local coronavirus deaths increase