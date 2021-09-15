Meet Alfie, an eight-year-old German Shepherd from the San Diego Humane Society

MORENA (KUSI)- The San Diego Humane Society has many adoptable animals right now. By opening your home to an animal, you’ll help create space in the shelter for other animals in need! Adopting a pet from a shelter can be a wonderful experience for your family, and one that helps to save the life of an animal in need.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the SD Humane Society and introduced us to Alfie, an eight-year-old German Shepherd. Alfie loves to play fetch and loves to jump into the water to cool off on a hot day!

Nina Thompson says, “Alfie is the perfect dog for any family. He is so sweet and loves to play. He will like to get some energy out everyday but then lay down for a nap as well.”

Alfie (751159) loves to play fetch! This handsome 8 year old German Shepherd mix is hanging out with ⁦@KMcKinnonKUSI⁩ on ⁦@KUSINews⁩ this morning. He is available for adoption at our San Diego Campus! https://t.co/elaDGiK8CD. pic.twitter.com/FDR2xfTn0N — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 15, 2021