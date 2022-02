Meet American OIympic Bobsled Gold Medalist Kaillie Humphries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kallie Humphries has returned from Beijing with her fourth Olympic medal around her neck.

Humphries is part of the American Bobseld team that navigated their way to winning the Gold in the 2022 Olympics

Kallie Humphries joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her achievement and speak about her experience at the Olympics.