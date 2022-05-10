Meet artist Jeff Merghart, creator of the popular Good Morning San Diego cartoon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The famous cartoon of KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, Paul Rudy and Mark Mathis was made by a local artist, and frequent KUSI News viewer, Jeff Merghart.

Mathis presents the cartoon in the background of his weather, and viewers call in all the time asking where it came from.

The man behind the masterpiece, Jeff Merghart, is a lead visual development artist, character and design animator, and he joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis in studio to discuss his work, and the beloved Good Morning San Diego cartoon.