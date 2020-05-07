Meet Deirdre Fabian, one of San Diego Unified School District’s 2020 Teachers of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is honoring educators throughout Teacher Appreciation Week with video tributes on its media platforms.

The Teachers of the Year are: Kelly Ann Young, who teaches grades 4/5 at Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary; Paula Richardson, who teaches music in grades 6, 7, 8 at Wilson Middle School; and Deirdre Fabian, who teaches adapted physical education at Morse High School.

Deirdre Fabian of Morse High School was honored as one of the teachers of the year, and she joined us on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the award meant to her, and what she did to earn the recognition.

Deirdre Fabian: Deirdre began her teaching career in rural North Carolina. With 29 years of teaching experience, her personal teaching philosophy focuses on putting the students first and creating a teaching environment that allows all students to grow physically, mentally, emotionally and socially. She says her most significant experience is becoming a special education teacher; she absolutely loves this population and the Morse community.