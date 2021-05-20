Meet Democrat California Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Youtuber Kevin Paffrath has announced his candidacy to become the next Governor of California, replacing Gavin Newsom.

Paffrath has about 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, and that only happens from providing engaging and thoughtful content.

He’s running as a Democrat, and is the 26th person to officially enter the race.

Paffrath joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his candidacy, and share a few of his major policies.

