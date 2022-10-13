Meet Democrat San Diego City Council District 6 candidate Kent Lee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) San Diego City Council District 6 candidate Kent Lee is campaigning against Tommy Hough to replace Republican Councilmember Chris Cate, who is termed out.

Both Lee and Hough are Democrats.

District 6 covers Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley and Rancho Penasquitos. Lee has lived in the district for 16 years.

Kent is a first generation Asian American, and says he is driven by a commitment to service and community.

Lee spoke about his campaign on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego with Logan Byrnes.

For more information on Kent Lee, visit: www.kentleeforsd.com