Meet Dezianna Patmon, the power hitting, Patrick Henry softball star

Dezianna Patmon, is a senior at Patrick Henry high school who likes to hit home runs and who is excited to take her skills to the next level at the largest HBCU…North Carolina A&T.

But, athletics also runs in her family, her brother Dezmon, who was a PPR star, is currently playing in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts.