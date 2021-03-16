Meet first woman named President & CEO of Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation has named retired Army intelligence officer and San Diego entrepreneur, C. Sallay Kim, as President and CEO. Kim is the owner of Serenity Event Solutions, a firm that plans and manages conferences and events in Southern California.



The Support Foundation raises funds to construct such projects as the Avenue of Flags and the Veterans Tribute Tower & Carillon, and coordinates with local veterans’ groups to place memorials in the cemetery. It currently is raising funds for construction of the Armed Forces Memorial Amphitheater, a $600,000 project. No federal funds are expended for these memorial projects.



Elected with Kim to serve two-year terms were Dennis Schoville, Chairman of the Board; Bill Heard, Vice President; Richard Sells, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Davidson, Secretary.



“It’s an extreme honor to continue my service to San Diego military veterans and their families,” Kim said. “My colleagues and I remain grounded in our mission to preserve the rich memories of our fallen brothers and sisters, while remaining committed to beautifying the sacred land upon which they rest.”



Kim joined Good morning San Diego to discuss her plans as the first woman to be President and CEO for the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation.