Meet Kelly Young, one of San Diego Unified School District’s 2020 Teachers of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is honoring educators throughout Teacher Appreciation Week with video tributes on its media platforms.

The Teachers of the Year are: Kelly Ann Young, who teaches grades 4/5 at Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary; Paula Richardson, who teaches music in grades 6, 7, 8 at Wilson Middle School; and Deirdre Fabian, who teaches adapted physical education at Morse High School.

Kelly Young of Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary School was honored as one of the teachers of the year, and she joined us on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what the award meant to her, and what she did to earn the recognition.

Kelly Ann Young: has dedicated herself to the students in the community where she grew up and continues to live. In her 11th year of teaching in San Diego Unified, she has developed the philosophy that every effective educator creates learning opportunities for all students who walk through the classroom door at Lindbergh Schweitzer. She states her greatest contribution has been building a classroom community that extends beyond the four-walls of where she teaches and into the community where she lives.