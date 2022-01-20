Meet Nathan Hochman, the leading Republican candidate for California Attorney General

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Hochman is a lifelong Californian, he was born her and is now raising his family in the state.

Hochman has announced his candidacy for California Attorney General, and is currently the leading Republican candidate for the position.

Hochman joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to introduce himself to our audience, and explain what makes him a good fit for Attorney General.

For more about Hochman’s campaign visit: www.nathanhochman.com