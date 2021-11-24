Meet PPR Silver Pigskin Finalist Christian Washington, Helix running back

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, Silver Pigskin Finalist, running back from Helix, Christian Washington talked with Paul Rudy about his season this year and what we should be expecting about Saturday’s game against Lincoln.

In preparation for the Silver Pigskin Gala, KUSI is interviewing all 6 Silver Pigskin Finalists, to promote their career with football and exposure before they take the stage on Nov. 30.

