Meet PPR Silver Pigskin finalist Lucky Sutton, Cathedral Catholic RB

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, Silver Pigskin Finalist, running back from Cathedral Catholic, Lucky Sutton talked with Paul Rudy about his season this year and what his future after high school holds for him.

In preparation for the Silver Pigskin Gala, KUSI is interviewing all 6 Silver Pigskin Finalists, to promote their career with football and exposure before they take the stage on Nov. 30.

