Meet San Diego County Teacher of the Year – Stephanie Cluxton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Five local educators representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista have been named San Diego County Teachers of the Year. The honorees were announced at a reception Friday night as part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

KUSI News has been showcasing all of this year’s winners on Good Morning San Diego, to introduce them and congratulate them to the San Diego community.

“Teaching has always been a challenging yet rewarding profession. These last few years have really tested us and through it all, teachers across the county have continued to persevere and make sure that our students are cared for and have all the supports they need to succeed,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County superintendent of schools. “The teachers we are celebrating here tonight are innovative in what they do and passionate about the students they serve. It’s an honor to be recognizing these amazing educators and individuals.”

The five Teachers of the Year will represent San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program. The state winners will be announced next month.

Stephanie Cluxton, from Torrey Hills School, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the award and her amazing teaching style.

Congratulations to all of San Diego County’s 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year:

• Stephanie Cluxton, Torrey Hills School, Del Mar Union School District

• Jacqueline Ma, Lincoln Acres Elementary, National School District

• Aimee McCoy, Mesa Verde Middle School, Poway Unified School District

• Juanita Nuñez, Ocean View Hills, Sunset, Smythe, Willow, and La Mirada elementary schools, San Ysidro School District

• Melissa Rains, Castle Park Middle School, Sweetwater Union High School District