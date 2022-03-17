Meet San Diego’s first black female Olympian, Jackie Thompson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Women’s Heritage Month, KUSI wants to introduce you to a special athlete.

A sprinter, Jackie Thompson ran in the 1972 Olympic Games while still a student at Lincoln High School in San Diego.

She won the 1972 Olympic Trials 200, and placed third at the 1973 AAU Meet. Her 1972 Olympic appearance was her only one in a major international, but in 1973, she ran for the US four times in international dual meets, against West Germany, Italy, the Soviet Union, and Africa.

Thompson attended the University of New Mexico and ran for Mickey’s Missiles.

Personal Bests: 100 – 11.56 (1973); 200 – 23.08 (1973); 400 – 55.3 (1969).

Thompson was San Diego’s first Black female Olympian, and she joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy with her Coach Robert Dean on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her impressive career.