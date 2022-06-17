Meet the 2022 Charles James Education Foundation Scholarship Award Recipients

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Charles James started the Charles James education foundation to set a focus on not only helping athletes but helping all students achieve their goal of not only becoming a college student but helping the college student. Charles James has had strong mentors and family to help him along his academic journey.

Charles James introduced this year’s recipients on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Charles James, SDHS football head coach & founder of the Charles James Education Foundation

Brian Wilson, Morse High School Varsity Girls Head Basketball Coach (2022 Charles James Education Foundation Coach of the Year)

Jayden Johnson, Charles James Foundation Award Winner from Mt. Miguel High School

Ruben Hernandez, Charles James Education Foundation presents the Tim Wadholm Award from Mt. Miguel High School