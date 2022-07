Meet the 2022 OMBAC Over-The-Line Champions – March & Ash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 OMBAC Over-the-Line tournament has come to an end, and a new team has been deemed champions.

Over-The-Line is a San Diego tradition, and is hosted every summer on Fiesta Island.

This year, team March & Ash won the the tournament, and visited the KUSI News studios to share how they did it.

Team March & Ash Rich Johnson,

Gary Jacobi Sr

Gary Jacobi Jr