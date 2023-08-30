Meet the 2023-23 San Diego County Teachers of the Year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As our children return to school, KUSI News wants to honor the amazing teachers who help grow their life skills through education.

Five local educators representing schools in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, and Poway have been named San Diego County Teachers of the Year for the 2023-24 school year. The honorees were announced at a reception Friday night as part of the 33rd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” presented by San Diego County Credit Union in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).

The 2023-24 San Diego County Teachers of the Year are:

Melanie Villanueva, Sweetwater Union High School District – previously 8th grade science at Hilltop Middle, now teacher on special assignment at district office:

Christina Bass, Painted Rock Elementary, Poway Unified School District – 3rd grade:

Courtney Coffin, Orange Glen High School, Escondido Union High School District – grades 9 through 12, all subjects, life skills, and community-based instruction:

Amanda Ford, Flying Hills School of the Arts (previously Rancho San Diego Elementary), Cajon Valley Union School District – 7th grade reading, history, social and emotional learning, World of Work, and visual and performing arts:

Wendy Threatt, Felicita Elementary, Escondido Union School District – 4th grade:

“Teachers are at the heart of our education system. They educate, guide, and nurture our children, and create learning environments in which all students belong and can thrive,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County superintendent of schools. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of all the teachers honored tonight and their 23,000 colleagues across the county. It’s an honor to recognize these amazing educators and individuals.”

The five Teachers of the Year will represent San Diego County in the California Teacher of the Year program. The state winners will be announced in October.

More teachers will be highlighted the rest of the week on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.