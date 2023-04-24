Meet the 2023 Lakeside Rodeo Queens

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – The Lakeside Rodeo is back!

The El Capitan Stadium Association is putting on the rodeo, and KUSI will be broadcasting Good Morning San Diego live all morning from the grounds.

And with every rodeo, comes some rodeo queens.

Miss Rodeo Lakeside, Emily Cullins, and Junior Miss Rodeo Lakeside, Stella Erb joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share their story and invite everyone down to this year’s rodeo to see it for themselves.