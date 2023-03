Meet the 2023 Miss Poway Scholarship Pageant winners

POWAY (KUSI) – The 2023 Miss Poway Scholarship Pageant has concluded, and the winners joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney in studio to share their story.

Winners:

Miss Poway 2023 Karoshi Nanavati Miss Teen Poway Rishika Kulkarni Miss Jr Teen Poway Emma Polston