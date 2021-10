Meet the 9-week old Cheetah Cub ‘Tavi’ at Wild Wonders

BONSALL (KUSI) – Wild Wonders in Bonsall has welcomed the addition a new Cheetah Cub!

Tavi, is only 9-weeks old, and is the most playful Cheetah you could ever meet.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Wild Wonders and got to meet Tavi herself.