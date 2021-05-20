Meet the Challenged Athlete Foundation’s paralympic tennis player David Wagner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation’s four time paralympic tennis player, David Wagner, continues to strive after his athletic goals.

David is based here at the Chula Vista Training Center and will be heading to the French Open in a week of two and then to his fifth Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Plus, he is friends with tennis great Venus Williams!

David became a quadriplegic when he was 21 years old. He was chasing a frisbee in the waves of Redondo Beach and ended up falling headfirst which led go his paralysis.

He was playing table tennis for rehab and heard about a wheelchair tennis clinic which he attended. Because he has little control of his hands the racquet kept coming out. The instructors taught him how to tape the racquet to his hand and the rest is history. He has won 26 singles or doubles titles at Grand Slam events plus eight Paralympic medals- four in doubles and four in singles with three of them being Gold.

Just like other pro tennis players, he plays Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open and the French Open.

He is 47 Years old and would like to compete in the 2028 LA Paralympics when he is 54!

Wagner joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his life story.

More information about Wagner is below: