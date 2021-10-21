Meet the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Challenged Athletes Foundation is hosting its 2021 Community Challenge this weekend.

A pair of their outstanding athletes, Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall, shared their stories and previewed the upcoming event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Hunter Woodhall

Hunter was born with Fibular Hemimelia and both of his legs were amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old. His parents were told he would never walk. What Hunter says now is that the doctors told him he’d never walk, so he decided to run!

But because of his prosthetic legs he was bullied by the other kids during grammar school. Then he found track and never looked back. He went to his first Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016 and won a silver at 200 meters on the track and a bronze at 400 meters on the track.

Hunter was ranked number one in the state of Utah in the 400 meters out of high school and top 20 in the US but had no college scholarship offers.

After the New York Times ran an article asking why this top high school runner didn’t have any college scholarship offers, Hunter received offers from all over the country and he signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks and became the first double amputee in history to receive a Division 1 track scholarship.

Hunter became a three time All-American in the 4 x 400 relay while attending Arkansas. In Tokyo, at the 2020 Paralympics, he won a bronze medal in the 400-meters.

His 400 meter personal best is 46.22 seconds.

While in college he did a TikTok video and ended up on the Ellen show and she gave him a $20,000 check.

Tara Davis

Tara Davis is a track and field athlete from Agoura Hills and met Hunter at an indoor track meet.

While in high school she set a California state record in the long jump by going 22 feet 1 inch. The record had been previously held by Marion Jones.

Tara is on the track team at the University of Texas and just took sixth place in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She and Hunter have their own YouTube Channel which has over 320.000 subscribers and the two have over 615,000 Instagram followers between them.

Tara and Hunter’s engagement was covered by People Magazine and they just went on the Ellen Show together. Plus, Ellen gave them an all expenses paid honeymoon trip to St. Croix!

Their YouTube channel can be seen here.