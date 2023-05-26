Meet the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Parker Byrd, ECU Baseball player





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parker Byrd was a top high school shortstop who signed with national baseball power East Carolina University and was scheduled to start school in September of 2022.

Last July 23, while out tubing, he ended up having his leg severely damaged by the propeller and had to be helicoptered to the hospital. Byrd ended up losing his leg below the knee, and his goal is to hopefully play for ECU next season.

Byrd joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his story.