Meet the folks protecting endurance athletes, Race Guards

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the coronavirus pandemic, Race Guards were popping all over the country, particularly in over 65 top events in the country, ensuring the safety of those in endurance events such as marathons and adventure races.

Andy Voggenthaler, Founder of Race Guards in San Diego, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to elaborate on his company, which he started when he left the corporate world and saw an opportunity to help endurance athletes at more than just a few stations.

Voggenthaler has been an endurance athlete himself for a long time and even helped to get Finish Chelsea’s Run up and running.

Race Guards has not had an event since just before the pandemic hit in the U.S., their most recent one being the Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth, Texas.

To see what Race Guards do visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH0e3dp0iV4&feature=youtu.be

Learn more about Race Guards at their website here: www.raceguards.org