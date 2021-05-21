Meet the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2020 Man of the Year, Sonny Talamantes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society continues to do their most to fight cancer.

Plus, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney is nominated to become their 2021 Woman of the Year, as she is campaigning to fundraise to help end blood cancer.

Sonny Talamantes is CEO of Davis & Adams Construction. He was San Diego’s 2020 Man of the Year and raised over $205,000 during his campaign through personal outreach and corporate support!

Talamantes is currently being treated by Dr. Marin Xavier, from Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and really used his campaign to share why every dollar makes a difference in the development of new drugs.

Talamantes and Dr. Xavier joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the efforts.

To learn more about Lauren’s campaign and donate, click here.