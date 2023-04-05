Meet the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year candidate Weston Lord

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is dedicated to curing blood cancers by funding cancer research and providing resources to cancer patients and their families during a difficult time in their lives.

We all know someone who is currently battling cancer or someone who has lost a loved one to cancer.

This week, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society kicked off their 10-week campaign with seven candidates, KUSI’s Diane Tuazon included, who have one mission, to raise as much money as we can to help cancer patients.

One of Tuazon’s fellow candidates is a cancer survivor himself, and when he was 19-years-old, he was diagnosed with Leukemia, which began his tough journey ahead.

Weston Lord is one of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year candidates, and joined KUSI’s Diante Tuazon on Good Morning San Diego to share his story.

Weston Lord supplied KUSI News with the following information about his life:

My name is Weston Lord, currently 26 years old living here in San Diego. Little bit about me. I am from the UK, born and raised, before coming out to college in the states. My dad is American, so I had always dreamed of coming out here. I was accepted at UCSB and started university in 2015. It was at the end of my freshman year, just before finals week- I noticed symptoms that were alarming enough to go to the student health center. They took my labs and then immediately sent me to a hematologist downtown where I would be diagnosed with leukemia – AML -at 19 years old. They said if I didn’t start treatment immediately I’d probably be dead in 3 weeks. Beginning of a long journey. Completed my first treatment, went back to school. I then transferred to USC, where I went a semester and half before relapsing in 2018. The cancer came back in my bone marrow and cerebral spinal fluid, so I had to do a bone marrow transplant. I was lucky enough to have my youngest sister as a match. It was rough from complications like brains seizures to crippling mucositis but I made it. Learned a great deal about myself and what I was capable of. Only around 4/5 months later I found my passion of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Pandemic hit, I was finishing college at USC when this bruise on my face would simply not go away. I thought it was from BJJ but it turned darker as the months went by. I eventually had it biopsied and it turned out to be leukemia cutis, where the cancer had infiltrated my skin. I completed my last units of school during treatment, graduating with a business degree. I went another year before finding another manifestation of the cutis in the skin on my right foot. After a Pet Scan it revealed that it was also in the bone on my left and so I had to do a second Bone marrow transplant. This was done Feb 3rd 2022, my generous donor was a man from Germany. Here we are after 7 years still going, very lucky to have such a great support system, great doctors and a will/passion to live second to none. I spend my time now working on my company WaterShield that aims to make showering safe and comfortable for cancer patients. We have won multiple USC prizes and are in the process of making our MVP. First got involved with LLS as a first connection volunteer, connecting with those with a similar age and diagnosis. Feel very grateful to be able to mentor and give back after all that was shared with me. Really excited to be part of this 10 week, LLS campaign- Visionaries of the Year. Raising funds to make a difference!