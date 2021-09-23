Meet the members of the champion California Bears Baseball Club

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Bears Baseball Club started with a group of kids in the Eastlake neighborhood.

Many of the boys were kids who unfortunately weren’t asked to play for the more popular club teams in the area.

They formed their own team and competed against those very teams. At the beginning, they got blown out regularly, losing every game by a lot of runs.

But after hard work and dedication, the California Bears Baseball Club won their first tournament in 2010, and nine more later that year!

They tell KUSI that over the next six seasons, that initial class of Bears’ players, that no one wanted, went on to win more than 90% of their games. 8 of our players from that initial 2010 class were drafted by Major League teams.

More than 50 of the kids in our program have earned college scholarships including schools like: UCLA, USC, Princeton and San Diego State.

The Bears have never been a “money-maker” organization. They say they are about creating great childhood memories and helping kids realize their dreams through baseball. The Bears do their best to keep costs low and affordable. At the same time, they have a lot of kids drafted by Major League teams and many more go on to play collegiate baseball.

The California Bears work with Jake’s Projects (named after the coach’s son Jake Palet, who passed away) to help families and kids in all sports. Money is raised for families who can’t afford the fees to play youth sports. Jake was an original California Bear and Coach at the time of his death in 2018.

Coach Palet and the California Bears Baseball Club joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on the KUSI News patio to discuss their influential path to become champions.

For more information visit: CaliforniaBearsBaseballClub.com