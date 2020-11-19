Meet the new man on the mesa, Aztecs forward Joshua Tomaic

Joshua Tomaic was born and raised in Lanzarote, Spain, and island off the coast of West Africa. While he was there, he attended the Canarias Basketball Academy.

The academy gave him his first taste of American basketball and also gave him the tools he needed to prove himself and get college offers.

He attended Maryland where he played basketball and got his 4 year degree.

Now, he is a membe of the Aztecs as a grad transfer, ready to take this team to the final 4.