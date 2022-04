Meet the Padres 2022 Paw Squad

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The newest furry friends of the San Diego Padres are here!

The 2022 Paw Squad will be in attendance at every Saturday home game.

Jesi Perry, Supervisor of Fan Engagement/Entertainment, along with Paw Squad Members Diego, Sunny, and Rookie, joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on “Good Morning San Diego” to present the Paw Squad.