Meet the San Diego County Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you over the age of 50 and looking for a great volunteer opportunity?
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to hear from you!
Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on the patio to introduce themselves to the community, and share what they do on a day-to-day basis.
Guests:
Alan Kirkpatrick
Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol
Kent Fleischmann
Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol
LaVonne Schuler
Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol
Rene Trevino
Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol