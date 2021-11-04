Meet the San Diego County Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you over the age of 50 and looking for a great volunteer opportunity?

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to hear from you!

Members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on the patio to introduce themselves to the community, and share what they do on a day-to-day basis.

Guests:

Alan Kirkpatrick

Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol

Kent Fleischmann

Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol

LaVonne Schuler

Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol

Rene Trevino

Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol